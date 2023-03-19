“Huc can extract energy from hydrogen in the air, which is effectively unlimited,” said one of the researchers.

A discovery that has the potential to sweep away the reality we live in and do it for the better by changing our sources of supply.

A group of Australian researchers has managed to isolate an enzyme capable of producing electricity from the air, out of nothing. Apparently because in a cubic centimeter of air there would be about 27 billion billion molecules, an incalculable number: we are immersed in an ocean of molecules and atoms. The study is called “Structural basis for bacterial energy extraction from atmospheric hydrogen” and was published on Nature.

LThe enzyme is called “Huc” and the work is by Monash University in Melbourne which used small amounts of hydrogen in the air to generate electric current.

This new bacterial enzyme turns trace amounts of hydrogen in our atmosphere into electricity, technology that could be used in fuel cells that power everything from a smartwatch to even a car. If massive investments arrive immediately capable of advancing on this road with the construction of supply network we would really have a change of course in the use of energy that would sweep away the bizarre speeches of ecological salons that do not seem to understand the complexity of the issue. The energy produced in this case is truly 100% ecological.

