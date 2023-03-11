Listen to the audio version of the article

“It is a first concrete follow-up to the enhanced cooperation agreement just signed between Italy and the Emirates in view of the COP28 in Dubai”. Thus the ambassador of Italy in Abu Dhabi, Lorenzo Fanara, defines the seminar of 15 March entitled “Italy and the United Arab Emirates towards Cop28 – The commitment of the private sector for the energy transition”. An event organized by the embassy in Abu Dhabi with Il Sole 24 Ore, as part of the approach to the Trento Festival of the Economy (scheduled from 25 to 28 May).

This is the third stage of the Road to Trento 2023 foreign tour, conceived by Sole 24 Ore (with the support of Enel) to increase the international dimension of the Festival. But this event takes on particular significance because it comes at a time of great collaboration between the companies of the two countries, symbolized by the agreement between Eni and the UAE giant Adnoc on cooperation on the subject of decarbonisation.

«On the occasion of his recent visit to Abu Dhabi together with Prime Minister Meloni, Vice President and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani signed with the Minister of Industry and President-designate of COP28 Al Jaber a memorandum of enhanced cooperation between Italy and the Emirates in view of COP28 – recalls the ambassador

Fanara -.

The two countries already enjoy excellent cooperation in the energy field. The role of the private sector is critical to the success of the energy transition.”

«For this reason – Ambassador Fanara explains – we have decided to bring together the main Italian and UAE companies, to create opportunities for collaboration in view of the important COP28 appointment in Dubai. The achievement of the transition objectives cannot be separated from the support of public opinion and this is why the partnership with Il Sole 24 Ore is important for this initiative».

This is an aspect of partnership and collaboration at all levels, shared and relaunched by the director of the Sole 24 Ore, Fabio Tamburini.