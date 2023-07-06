Home » Energy transition: Constitutional judges stop heating law
For weeks, the traffic light partners had been arguing about the heating law from Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD). The FDP in particular raised concerns. First, the cabinet passed the bill. But even before the first reading in the Bundestag, the traffic light agreed on further changes, which they set out in partly vaguely formulated “guard rails” – a very unusual procedure that led to an initial expert hearing on the original draft law, which was already outdated at the time.

The coalition factions submitted amendments to the original draft law to the Bundestag last Friday. The heating law should be passed in the Bundestag this Friday – before the parliamentary summer recess, which begins after July 7th. The hearing in the Bundestag’s climate and energy committee on Monday marked the start of the final deliberations. The committee draws up a recommendation for the plenum.

