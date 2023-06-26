Energy transition: Europe is making progress – but the world is getting dirtier

Despite high investments in the expansion of wind and solar power worldwide, energy-related greenhouse gas emissions rose again last year.

According to the British Energy Institute’s new world energy report, CO₂ emissions rose last year by 0.9 percent to a record 34.4 billion tons. The growth rate was well above the ten-year average of just 0.6 percent per year.

“We’ve seen even more and more dangerous climate change impacts on every continent,” says Juliet Davenport, President of the Energy Institute. “And despite the agreement to reach net-zero emissions, carbon in the energy sector continues to go wrong Direction.”

With the „Statistical Review of World Energy“ the British institute has presented the most comprehensive and reliable data collection on global energy supply and greenhouse gas emissions. The work, which is published every year, is based on empirically collected data and is considered an important decision-making basis for energy politicians and governments worldwide. For more than 70 years, the World Energy Review was published by the British energy multinational BP.

This year, the description of the state of the global energy system will be published for the first time by the London Energy Institute (EI), whose history dates back to 1925. The 72nd edition of the report was produced in cooperation with the consulting and analysis companies KPMG and Kearney and Heriot-Watt University.

In the new report, you have to look for positive news for a long time, says EI President Davenport: “We are still moving in the opposite direction to that required by the Paris Agreement.”

In 2015, the United Nations made a plan there to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, if possible to 1.5 degrees. In the second half of this century, a balance should be reached between man-made CO₂ emissions and natural absorption.

The Paris Agreement also stipulated that, for the first time, a global inventory of global climate protection efforts would have to be taken in 2023. This “global stocktake” is to take place at the 28th World Climate Conference in the United Arab Emirates in December of this year.

The World Energy Report now anticipates a good part of the global inventory. According to the data, global consumption of primary energy increased by another percentage point. This means that the world‘s energy consumption is almost 3 percent higher than in the pre-crisis year of 2019.

China’s high consumption of fossil fuels

“Despite record growth in renewable energy, the share of fossil fuels in global energy still stubbornly remains at 82 percent,” says Simon Virley of the UK’s KPMG. “This should be a clear call for governments to make the energy transition more urgent. “

According to the data, China caused 30.7 percent of the world‘s energy-related CO₂ emissions last year – almost a third. At 14 percent, the share of the second largest emitter, the USA, is not even half as high. India was responsible for 7.6 percent of all emissions, Germany for 1.8 percent.

Source: Infographic WORLD

The Asia/Pacific region accounts for almost 81 percent of the world‘s total coal consumption. China alone accounts for 54.8 percent of global coal consumption, and India for a further 12.4 percent. In both countries, coal consumption continued to increase last year, four times faster in India than in China.

The growth in coal consumption in these two countries more than offset that in the other countries. In Germany, consumption fell by 3.1 percent last year, and by as much as 6.8 percent in the USA.

Global coal production grew by seven percent last year and reached a new record of 175 exajoules. “China, India and Indonesia are responsible for 95 percent of the growth in coal production,” says the report.

Source: Infographic WORLD

At the world climate conference last year, Indonesia received a commitment of 20 billion US dollars from western countries such as the USA, Japan and Germany as part of a “Just Energy Transition Partnership”. The money should help Indonesia to emit less CO₂ from 2030.

However, China also represents the largest growth in renewable energies. Worldwide, the use of wind, solar power and biomass (excluding hydropower) increased sharply by 14 percent. The capacity of wind power and solar systems grew by a record 266 gigawatts. China has the largest share of this, with 37 percent in the field of photovoltaics and 41 percent in wind power.

In the area of ​​electricity, coal remained the most important energy source worldwide with an unchanged share of around 35 percent. Gas-fired power plants also continued to supply around 23 percent of global electricity demand. Renewable energies accounted for 14 percent of global electricity production, well ahead of nuclear power, whose share fell to 9 percent.

In a comparison of the regions, the European Union shows good values ​​when it comes to saving energy and reducing emissions. On average over the past ten years, the consumption of primary energy has fallen by 0.8 percent annually, and last year the drop was even 3.5 percent. In contrast, energy consumption in the USA had risen: on average by 0.6 percent over the ten years, most recently by 2.7 percent. Energy consumption also increased in Asia, especially in China.

While energy-related CO₂ emissions in Europe have fallen by an average of 1.7 percent annually since 2012, the decline in the USA was just 0.5 percent. During this period, energy-related CO₂ emissions increased by 1.6 percent per year for China and 3.6 percent per year for India. Last year, India’s emissions rose particularly sharply by 5.3 percent, while they practically stagnated in China at minus 0.1 percent.

