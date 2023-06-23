Home » Energy transition: Project “Giga” – this 500-kilometer route is to make up for 8 nuclear power plants
Energy transition: Project "Giga" – this 500-kilometer route is to make up for 8 nuclear power plants

Energy transition: Project “Giga” – this 500-kilometer route is to make up for 8 nuclear power plants

Many mega-projects have already been planned in order to make the energy transition a success, but the next project even bears the prefix “Giga”. Eight gigawatts of wind energy from northern Germany are soon to be transported from northern Lower Saxony to southern Hesse. This is equivalent to the output of up to eight nuclear power plants that are to be cabled out of the ground near Frankfurt/Main.

A replacement for the Biblis nuclear power plant in southern Hesse, which was shut down around ten years ago, is urgently needed. Because if nothing happens now, the power gap there would quickly widen dangerously wide:

