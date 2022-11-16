Listen to the audio version of the article

The automotive sector is facing its most important revolution since the economic boom to date. After coping with, but not yet recovering from, the semiconductor shortage and declining sales both starting with the Covid 19 pandemic, the auto industry is in the midst of a “perfect storm” caused by the transition to all-electric mobility by 2035 which has put Chinese companies in a clear lead over European and American rivals.

These and other topics were the focus of the Automotive Business Summit, an event organized by Il Sole 24 Ore to give a real picture of the state of the sector and the challenges ahead in the coming years. The day’s work, moderated by Mario Cianflone ​​Automotive Chief Editor of Il Sole 24 Ore, Filomena Greco journalist of Il 24 Ore and Massimo di Donato Radio 24 journalist, was the director of Il Sole 24 Ore, Fabio Tamburini: «The he auto industry is essential for manufacturing. It is a crucial industry for the economic system and if the car components sector collapses, we will have serious problems, also in terms of maintaining employment levels». Following the agenda, Davide Di Domenico of BCG and EMC underlined that the objectives of the energy transition will not slow down and that it is incorrect to implement an anti-Chinese policy.

Mario Cianflone, on the other hand, addressed the issue of the readiness of the Italian market system towards the electric car with Santo Ficili, Stellantis Italia Country Manager: «Like Stellantis we are working to offer a fully electrified range by 2030, without forgetting the accessibility to the product for all market segments by working on the proposed technologies and making the most of the fundamental government incentives in this transitional phase». With Pierpaolo Antonioli, CEO of Punch Torino and CTO of Punch Group, Massimo De Donato addressed the issue of the future of internal combustion engines and with Andrea Cardinali, General Manager of Unrae, the importance of technological neutrality and the use of synthetic fuels.

Hydrogen was at the center of the speech by Luigi Ksawery Luca’, CEO of Toyota Motor Italia, who underlined how it is «complementary to battery electrics. Our approach is multi-technological, we believe that differentiation is a fundamental element».

With Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, President of Federauto, Paolo Scudieri, President of Anfia, and Michele Ziosi of Iveco Group, and the introduction of Gerardo Ciccone of Capgemini, the theme of the impact on the national automotive supply chain, caused by sustainability and transition, was addressed energy, while Fabrizio Longo, Audi brand director, underlined how «Audi’s sustainable evolution is supported by the consistency and constancy of investments. The group has allocated 37 billion euros over the next 4 years to research and development, real estate and factories. To date we are unique in terms of a completely carbon neutral electric range».