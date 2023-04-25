Energy transition: The Danish coastal town of Esbjerg shows how to do it right

It Esbjerg harbor it looks as if the offspring of a huge family has scattered their toys. Components are stacked high on the extensive site. In fact, they are components for large wind turbines that will soon be turning off the Danish coast: rotor blades as long as the wings of the Airbus A380, turbines as big as a family house and tubes that, when assembled, are as high as skyscrapers. Esbjerg has evolved developed into the heart of the European offshore wind industry in recent years. “We are the epicenter of the European offshore wind industry. Two thirds of all offshore wind turbines in Europe were shipped from here,” says Jesper Frost Rasmussen, the city’s mayor. And the city fathers and the local companies are only now really getting started.