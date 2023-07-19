Energy transition: The forgotten successes of Robert Habeck

After the affair about the “Graichen clan” in his ministry, Robert Habeck was already ailing. The debacle surrounding a heating law put an end to his popularity ratings: In the popularity ranking of German politicians maintained by “Spiegel”, Robert Habeck ranks in one of the last places – well behind cabinet colleagues such as Karl Lauterbach, Christian Lindner and Volker Wissing.

When the mid-term balance of the traffic light coalition is drawn up after the parliamentary summer break in September, many analysts believe that Habeck is more likely to be on the debit than on the credit side. But the verdict could prove premature.

