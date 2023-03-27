Urso: “Increase production, for example in the central Adriatic”

“If we talk about self-sufficiency from Russia, we will achieve it this year with the two regasification terminals in Piombino and Ravenna”. With these words Adolfo UrsoMinister of Business and Made in Italy, answers the question of Affaritaliani.it on when Italy will be able to achieve energy self-sufficiency.

Urso adds: “Obviously we will import more from Algeria and then from Azerbaijan as well as increasing production for example in the central Adriatic and with what we will import more from other African areas, Qatar and certainly over time from Eni fields in the Mediterranean Sea central”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

