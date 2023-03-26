Home Business Energy, Urso ad Affaritaliani.it: “This year self-sufficient from Russia”
Business

Energy, Urso ad Affaritaliani.it: “This year self-sufficient from Russia”

by admin
Energy, Urso ad Affaritaliani.it: “This year self-sufficient from Russia”

Urso: “Increase production, for example in the central Adriatic”

“If we talk about self-sufficiency from Russia, we will achieve it this year with the two regasification terminals in Piombino and Ravenna”. With these words Adolfo UrsoMinister of Business and Made in Italy, answers the question of Affaritaliani.it on when Italy will be able to achieve energy self-sufficiency.

Urso adds: “Obviously we will import more from Algeria and then from Azerbaijan as well as increasing production for example in the central Adriatic and with what we will import more from other African areas, Qatar and certainly over time from Eni fields in the Mediterranean Sea central”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Football, all big in deep red. Only Bayern closed in profit

You may also like

Only one in five galleries are “safe”. But...

Mega strike at airports – what that means...

Cospito case, it’s a hacker attack. Cigarettes sell...

First high school diploma, then apprenticeship: “For me,...

Technopole of Piacenza, Egyptian sarcophagus scanned and mapped...

Industry ad press hour: Use potential – implement...

Ukraine, Meloni: “Weapons? It’s right to give them...

26th SPA AWARDS: Award ceremony in Tyrol honors...

The risks of banks in the digital world...

China resolutely opposes U.S. “forced sale” of TikTok,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy