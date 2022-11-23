Listen to the audio version of the article

Vitulano (Benevento), Amandola (Fermo) and the others: the seven most virtuous Italian municipalities in terms of energy were awarded Vivi – the Liveable Territory Award promoted by GSE (Energy Services Manager) as part of the XXXIX Annual Assembly of the ‘Anci, in Bergamo.

The recognition went to the cities (small villages, medium-sized municipalities and capitals) that most distinguished themselves for the implementation of renewable energies and energy efficiency, for innovative work on public buildings, production activities, employment and reduction of consumption and of the environmental impact.

These local authorities have distinguished themselves for having activated at least two services of the GSE in the sectors of construction, lighting, development and maintenance of photovoltaic self-consumption, energy communities and training.

Energy communities and redevelopment

The municipality of Vitulano (Benevento) has set up the first renewable energy community in Italy which has been certified by the GSE, as well as having activated the metering services on the spot (a particular form of self-consumption which makes it possible to compensate for the electricity produced and network at a certain time with that withdrawn and consumed at a different time from that in which production takes place) and dedicated collection.

The Municipality of Amandola (Fermo) was awarded for having founded a renewable energy community and for activating on-the-spot trading and energy accounts, goals achieved after having participated in the dedicated free training programs provided by the GSE.