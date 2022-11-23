Home Business Energy: Vitulano, Bergamo and the others, which are the virtuous municipalities
Business

Energy: Vitulano, Bergamo and the others, which are the virtuous municipalities

by admin
Energy: Vitulano, Bergamo and the others, which are the virtuous municipalities

Vitulano (Benevento), Amandola (Fermo) and the others: the seven most virtuous Italian municipalities in terms of energy were awarded Vivi – the Liveable Territory Award promoted by GSE (Energy Services Manager) as part of the XXXIX Annual Assembly of the ‘Anci, in Bergamo.

The recognition went to the cities (small villages, medium-sized municipalities and capitals) that most distinguished themselves for the implementation of renewable energies and energy efficiency, for innovative work on public buildings, production activities, employment and reduction of consumption and of the environmental impact.

These local authorities have distinguished themselves for having activated at least two services of the GSE in the sectors of construction, lighting, development and maintenance of photovoltaic self-consumption, energy communities and training.

Energy communities and redevelopment

The municipality of Vitulano (Benevento) has set up the first renewable energy community in Italy which has been certified by the GSE, as well as having activated the metering services on the spot (a particular form of self-consumption which makes it possible to compensate for the electricity produced and network at a certain time with that withdrawn and consumed at a different time from that in which production takes place) and dedicated collection.

The Municipality of Amandola (Fermo) was awarded for having founded a renewable energy community and for activating on-the-spot trading and energy accounts, goals achieved after having participated in the dedicated free training programs provided by the GSE.

See also  China's economic risks increase sharply, raw material price increases, factories shut down | Rise | Downstream companies | Chinese commodities

You may also like

EGM, SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI towards the IPO: the...

Volvo EX90, the maxi SUV is electric only

Weigao International (01173) released its interim results. The...

Flavored cigarettes banned: “In this way we will...

Bitpanda and Hype team up to expand the...

Toyota reinvents the Prius. The queen of hybrids...

Ski season at the start, here is the...

The 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Conference will...

Superbonus, with the 90% cut, savings of 4.5...

Piazza Affari closes unchanged, expectations for Fed minutes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy