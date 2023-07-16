Enertis Applus+ to Provide Property Engineering Services to EGE Haina’s Sajoma Solar Park Project in the Dominican Republic

Enertis Applus+ to Provide Property Engineering Services for Dominican Republic’s Sajoma Solar Park Project

Enertis Applus+, a global consulting, engineering, and quality control company, has announced that it will be providing property engineering services to the Haina Electricity Generating Company (EGE Haina) for its Sajoma Solar Park project. The photovoltaic plant, located in the Dominican Republic, has an installed capacity of 80 MW.

During the pre-construction phase, Enertis Applus+ will complete a detailed engineering review, ensuring conformity with design and construction plans, equipment specifications, and regulations. This is in accordance with the long-term power purchase agreement and the EPC contract.

Additionally, Enertis Applus+ will supervise the activities of the EPC contractor on-site during the construction phase, ensuring compliance with technical specifications, quality, and project schedule. A multidisciplinary team of engineers will be assigned to work alongside back-office specialists, guaranteeing a well-executed and coordinated installation.

Álvaro Velasco, Regional Manager of the northern region of LATAM at Enertis Applus+, expressed excitement about expanding their engineering services in the Dominican Republic. Velasco noted the country’s high potential for increasing the penetration of photovoltaic solar projects and emphasized the importance of comprehensive property engineering services for ensuring the success of such projects.

EGE Haina is currently developing the Sajoma Solar Park project, which will span 140 hectares in the municipality of San José de las Matas, Santiago. The project includes 123,100 bifacial photovoltaic modules and is expected to produce 148,000 MWh of clean energy annually, enough to meet the energy demands of approximately 60,000 homes.

The construction phase of the project is estimated to last around twelve months. With Enertis Applus+ overseeing the engineering services, the Sajoma Solar Park project is well-positioned to make a significant contribution to the renewable energy sector in the Dominican Republic.

