The president of Ita Airways, Alfredo Altavilla, presented his resignation from office on the eve of the shareholders’ meeting which will be called tomorrow to renew the board of directors of the company 100% controlled by Mef. The organism will go from 9 to 5 components. Councilor Frances Ouseley also resigned with him.

In a letter to the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, which the breaking latest news was able to read, Altavilla writes that “the last in particular were stormy periods and without serenity: also for this reason”, says the top manager they were all executive powers have already been removed, “the resignation is resigned by me in the face of indemnification and waiver of direct liability actions by the shareholder at the next meeting of 8 November or, if later, of the subsequent date”.