“ITA Airways’ Board of Directors has approved the industrial plan already shared with Deutsche Lufthansa AG”. This was reported by a note from the Italian company.

Economy and Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti met Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr and Ita Airways President Antonino Turicchi today at the MEF. The Ministry made it known in a note, explaining that «during the positive conversation, the shared industrial plan was illustrated which will determine the development of Ita Airways in terms of fleet, network and strategic objectives. With today’s meeting, in the wake of the Dpcm, further progress is made in the direction of the industrial partnership between the two carriers”.

Ita Airways closed 2022 with over 500 million losses. In the balance sheet, the red would exceed the forecasts which spoke of a “red” of 460 million: this result was influenced by the negative situation which caused fuel costs to rise.

The company is said to be negotiating with Rome onpurchase of a 40% stake of the company, for a value of approx 200 million euroswith the idea of ​​buying the rest at a later stage.

At the end of January, the Italian government signed a letter of intent with Lufthansa, but the details of the deal have not been officially disclosed so far.

