“The MSC Group, world leader in the freight and passenger transport sector, confirms that it has already informed the competent authorities that it is no longer interested in participating in the privatization of Ita Airways, not recognizing the conditions in the current procedure”. This was stated by the MSC group in a note.

The nautical company specializing in tourism and freight transport was part of a consortium together with the German air transport group Lufthansa. Only a few weeks ago the two companies were interested in acquiring 100% of the shares of Ita.

Now the German airline will continue the acquisition alone. The morning had opened with the indiscretion reported by Corriere della Sera, on the reopening of the data room wanted by the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti to which only Lufthansa and not MSC would have been admitted.

The news was actually in the air, so much so that the Geneva-based giant at the end of September had created the “MSC Air Cargo” division precisely to start an alternative project to the Ita one, with the aim of launching of the new company in 2023.