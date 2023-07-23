Eng, the new board is the first step. Here’s what can happen now

Ita’s board changes its skin while waiting for Lufthansa. But the worst is not yet behind us

Ita Airways will still have to wait before taking off. On paper, however, the change to the control stick is the first step to close a game that has been going on for some time now. The president will lead the game Antonino Turicchi, the only confirmation on the Ita board, on behalf of the Mef. The situation is particularly delicate. The Germans have signed the agreement to buy 41% of the company and now there is waiting for the green light from Brussels. Among the experts in the sector, however, there are those who hoped for a more technical structure for an extremely complex profession such as that of passenger transport. And he fears that the delays in Brussels could put the company in difficulty without excluding that the State can be called upon to put its hand in the wallet again.

“Awaiting the go-ahead from the authorities, the critical issues are multiplying” he explains Christian Spazzali, manager and consultant who has been working for over 30 years in the tourism, sport and aviation sector where he led Azzurra Air. “There are delayed or canceled flights, no-show crews, missed slots and even transoceanic flights that run out of fuel. The situation is quite complex and I don’t think it will be easy to remedy especially if you don’t know the sector well, especially from a technical point of view” he adds.

The times of the Lufthansa operation could lengthen

The Treasury ministry expects to close the sale of 41% of Lufthansa to the Germans at the latest by the end of the year. To enter the operational phase of the alliance, however, the go-ahead from Brussels is necessary. “I fear that the times may be longer, however. And the reason lies in the fact that the European commissioner for competition, Margrethe Vestager, could leave office to move to the World Bank. If this were to happen, there would inevitably be a shift that would not do ITA any good, making it more difficult for the Italian company to achieve the corporate targets of Lufthansa’s plan”. Consequentially the risk that the State will have to pay more money into ITA is higher. Also because, according to Spazzali, the six-monthly losses could exceed 200 million.

The central theme. according to Spazzali, it is in the development of the network and everything related to it. From route planning to the number of aircraft in the fleet to the size of the organization. “They are all strategic elements functional to the business plan” he specifies explaining that for Lufthansa the acquisition of ITA is of particular importance. In fact, it means the conquest of the undisputed leadership in the whole area of ​​Eastern Europe with a potential development of both the Fiumicino hub in Italy and those of Frankfurt and Munich.

There is always an alternative

For the manager, even in the past, politics has not seriously evaluated alternative routes to the sale. The will to “get rid” of a problem prevailed over the importance of relaunch a strategic asset for a country where tourism is central. “At one point there was an idea to create an alliance of the skies with six other companies. A similar structure could have competed with OneWorld and Skyteam achieving a cumulative 5.5 billion in revenue. The project envisaged a seven-year investment which would have generated important economies of scale for all the carriers involved reaching 26 million passengers when fully operational. But politics did not want to pursue this path, focusing rather on the sale of what remained of the former Alitalia”.

Yet the airline sector can still be an interesting business. Witness the fact that, at a certain point, Spazzali is contacted by former employees Air Italy, in crisis due to the property’s decision to close its doors. So off the ATI branded project on which however there is the cleaver of Alitalia which disputes the fact that the brand risks creating confusion among customers. A fact that prevents the group of investors from carrying out the project without thereby bringing anything into the coffers of the former Alitalia. A missed opportunity as it risks becoming for Ita as well. “At this point in the story, all my attention goes to the employees of the sector. The former Alitalia pilots who, having a specialization with Boeing, found themselves in difficulty due to the choices of Ita who preferred Airbus. And not only to them since the redundancy fund will end in December” he concludes. A deadline that is now around the corner.