For the new 2023 recruitment plan, the Ita Airways Company is organizing two days to select new flight personnel: they are scheduled for 14 and 16 December, respectively in Rome and Milan. “Ita Airways invests in people and does so with a new recruitment plan scheduled for 2023 which will involve the entry of new flight personnel into the company, both new pilots and new flight attendants – underlines the Company which has planned a ” massive recruitment plan in collaboration with the CVing company, specialized in digital projects and services related to the HR world“. For the seagoing sector, the two recruiting days will be held: on 14 December in Rome at TH Roma Carpegna Palace, Via Aurelia, 481 ; December 16 in Milan at Crowne Plaza Milan Linate, Via K.Adenauer, 3, San Donato Milanese. The professional positions sought will be: Certified Flight Attendants – Aspiring Flight Attendants – Pilots. Participation in the selection days will be totally free, it will be sufficient to register on the Eventbrite platform, by clicking on the link on both the Facebook page and the Linkedin profile of CVing. and the new 2023 recruitment plan is underway, a necessary support for pursuing customer centricity, a pillar of ITA Airways’ strategy”, concludes the Company.