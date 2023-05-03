Engineer Morandi’s son: “No alarm from dad on the bridge”

Listen to the audio version of the article

«I have never heard of, nor have my father ever expressed concerns about the conditions of his work. I don’t rule out he may have done it with others ». This was said, with summary information, by Maurizio Morandi, son of the engineer Riccardo (1902-1989), the designer of the viaduct over the Polcevera stream, whose collapse, which took place on August 14, 2018, caused 43 victims.

Hearing postponed

Maurizio Morandi had been heard by the investigators in the months following the collapse of the bridge and should have been heard again today in court in Genoa, but the hearing was postponed to Tuesday 9 May and, given the advanced age of the witness, it was decided to acquire his memory and his statements made to the investigators.

During the hearing with the Guardia di Finanza, Morandi’s son also said that he had deposited the original project in 1983 in the state archives. Since then, no one would have asked for the original project except, in 2015, the engineering company Edin, commissioned by Aspi to carry out the preparatory studies for retrofitting, the reinforcement work on piers 9 and 10, which was never carried out.

No project requests

«On the basis of the agreement stipulated with the State archive – Morandi explained – every single request for consultation or reproduction had to be authorized by me and, in my memory, I do not seem to have received, in addition to that of Fabio Brancaleoni (Edin), dated July 21, 2015, other requests”.

For the Prosecutor, this circumstance would demonstrate how the concessionaire, which was supposed to take care of the maintenance and surveillance of the Polcevera viaduct, had never seen the original project in its entirety.