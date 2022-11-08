Liverpool, a historic Premier League club and one of the most successful in Europe, is on sale. Rumors from across the Channel, taken from The Atletic website, have spread the news in the last few hours.

Fenway Sports Group Holdings (FSG), owner of the Reds since 2010, when it bought the club from George Gillett and Tom Hicks, is said to be open to offers, and is said to be working with Golmans Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assess the interest of potential buyers.

Under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders, again in the interest of Liverpool as a club, ”FSG explains to The Athletic. “FSG has often received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become Liverpool shareholders,” it continues.