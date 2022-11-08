Home Business England, Liverpool is for sale: the owners evaluate the offers
Business

England, Liverpool is for sale: the owners evaluate the offers

by admin
England, Liverpool is for sale: the owners evaluate the offers

Liverpool, a historic Premier League club and one of the most successful in Europe, is on sale. Rumors from across the Channel, taken from The Atletic website, have spread the news in the last few hours.

Fenway Sports Group Holdings (FSG), owner of the Reds since 2010, when it bought the club from George Gillett and Tom Hicks, is said to be open to offers, and is said to be working with Golmans Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assess the interest of potential buyers.

Under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders, again in the interest of Liverpool as a club, ”FSG explains to The Athletic. “FSG has often received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become Liverpool shareholders,” it continues.

See also  Lack of energy Sweden, Finland to finance power company 1 trillion | Qatar | Russian gas | Nord Stream 1

You may also like

Three workers died on the job and one...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: The results of the...

US and Wall Street midterm elections. Republicans or...

Lamborghini on the rise: turnover + 30% and...

European Union vs Airbnb: a law is being...

This winter, energy supply and stable prices have...

Mef: revenue from tax revenues increases by 37...

Alfa Romeo, supercar hypothesis from 2023

Biella, farewell to the entrepreneur Luciano Donatelli, former...

Fan Yifei’s fall is a wind vane, China’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy