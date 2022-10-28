Home Business ENI: adj net profit beyond expectations at 3.73 billion in the 3rd quarter
Eni closes a third quarter better than the market expected. Adjusted net profit was € 3.73 billion, in line with the quarter

previous one. Bloomberg consensus estimates indicated an adj profit of 3.21 billion. Adj operating profit amounted to € 5.77 billion compared to € 4.95 billion in the consensus.

Production in the third quarter of 2022 was 1.58 million boe / day, in line with the second quarter of 2022 but down by 7% compared with the third quarter of 2021, due to the lower contribution from Kazakhstan, Nigeria and Norway .

