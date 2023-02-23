Eni, profit flies

Looking forward to the Capital Markets Day scheduled for today where the financial and operational objectives for 2023 and the 2023-2026 strategic plan will be presented, Eni presents the 2022 accounts. Adjusted net profit attributable to Eni shareholders for 2022 is equal to 13.3 billion euro (3.78 euro per share)up €9 billion compared to FY 2021. Group adjusted operating profit in FY 2022 was €20.4 billion, more than doubled compared to 2021.

In the fourth quarter alone, the adjusted net profit attributable to Eni shareholders amounted to 2.5 billion euro, an increase of almost 50% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. Group adjusted Ebit in the fourth quarter of 2022, on the other hand, it amounted to €3.6 billion, down by €0.2 billion compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021 due to the reclassification of Azule Energy (Eni E&P business in Angola) in equity investments, lower hydrocarbon production and one -off 2021 of GGP (Gas and liquefied natural gas), partly offset by the robust performance of the R&M (refining) activity.

“Strategic priorities confirmed”

“The operational and financial results we have achieved have been excellent, as have the ability to quickly guarantee stable supplies to Italy and Europe and progress in the decarbonisation plans”, commented the CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzion the 2022 results. “During the year we concluded a series of agreements and activities to definitively replace Russian gas by 2025 – continued Descalzi -, relying on our solid relations with producing countries and on our accelerated development model, which will allow us to increase gas flows from Algeria, Egypt, Mozambique, Congo and Qatar”.

“Our strategic priorities remain confirmed: we will continue to invest to ensure the stability and regularity of supplies to meet energy needs and lose the carbon footprint of our activities and the offer to customers, maintaining the financial discipline essential to guarantee attractive returns for shareholders”, reassured Eni’s CEO.