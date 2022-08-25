Eni confirms the path of Libya, where it aims to increase investments to increase gas production. Yesterday the news came that the president of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), Farhat Omar Bengdara, flew to Rome to meet the CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, and discuss the activities of the Six-legged Dog in Libya and the projects strategic.

In particular, Descalzi confirmed to the president of the NOC Eni’s full commitment to operating activities in the country and expressed the willingness to launch a new phase of investments aimed at increasing gas production in the country, leveraging on the significant exploration potential and existing plants that guarantee access to the domestic and European export markets. The CEO of Eni and the president of NOC also discussed the implementation in the country of projects related to renewables.

Claudio Descalzi welcomed NOC’s plan to increase the country’s daily production up to 2 million barrels of oil per day, reads the note from Eni, and confirmed Eni’s support in achieving this goal, in reciprocal advantage of the parties. Eni has been present in Libya since 1959 and operates in a joint venture with the Libyan state company NOC.