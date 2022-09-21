According to what reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, some investment banks have presented to Eni the project for the future listing of the company that brings together the biorefineries with the fuel distribution network and ride sharing services.

The latest industrial plan had in fact indicated the creation of a subject dedicated to sustainable mobility that will integrate biorefining activities with the marketing network and ride-sharing activities.

Also according to the economic newspaper, the IPO of Plenitude, the green rib of the group, would instead be “on stand-by, waiting for the first favorable market window, and could be moved to 2023”.