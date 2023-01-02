Listen to the audio version of the article

Eni accelerates further along the axis of energy transition and, after the launch of the Plenitude operation, announces the birth of Eni sustainable mobility, a new group company dedicated to sustainable mobility which will integrate assets already owned by the group, such as biorefineries in Venice and Gela or the red-colored car sharing network of Enjoy. It is a vertically integrated company along the entire value chain, which aims to provide progressively decarbonised services and products for the energy transition, accelerating the path towards zero emissions throughout their entire life cycle.

Eni sustainable mobility will develop biorefining, biomethane and the sale of products, services and solutions for mobility, both in Italy and abroad, in a path that will see it evolve towards a multi-service and multi-energy company. As mentioned, the group’s biorefining and biomethane assets were merged into the new company, which include the Venice and Gela biorefineries; the businesses associated with the development of new projects such as Livorno and Pengerang, in Malaysia, currently under evaluation, were also transferred to the newco; lastly, the marketing and commercialization, through a network of over 5,000 points of sale in Europe, of all energy vectors including hydrogen and electricity, fuels including those of a biological nature such as Hvo (Hydrogenated vegetable oil) and biomethane, as well as other products for mobility such as bitumen, lubricants and fuels and all services related to mobility, such as Enjoy car sharing, catering and proximity shops in sales outlets throughout the area.

“This new company – he explains Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni – represents the second strategic lever, to be added to Plenitude, in the context of our energy transition process for the reduction of Scope 3 emissions, the most significant and difficult to eliminate since they are generated by customers through the use of the products. Through this operation we integrate and release new value from our industrial initiatives, products and services based on innovative technologies and which will constitute a unique and decarbonised offer for mobility”.

The managing director of Eni sustainable mobility is Stefano Ballista, former director of sustainable mobility of Energy evolution of Eni. Eni sustainable mobility is directly controlled by Eni, which holds 100% of the share capital.