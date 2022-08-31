Eni’s performance worsened in Piazza Affari, which at the moment is the most penalized share of the Ftse Mib, thus finding itself at 11.55 euros, with a sharp drop of 5.5%. The stock weighs in the news released this morning that the outlay for energy companies (extra-profit tax) has increased three times for the oil group led by Ad Descalzi, passing from 550 million euros to 1.4 million euros.
