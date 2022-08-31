Home Business Eni: bottom-up title of Ftse Mib after strong tax increase on extra-profits
Business

Eni: bottom-up title of Ftse Mib after strong tax increase on extra-profits

by admin

Eni’s performance worsened in Piazza Affari, which at the moment is the most penalized share of the Ftse Mib, thus finding itself at 11.55 euros, with a sharp drop of 5.5%. The stock weighs in the news released this morning that the outlay for energy companies (extra-profit tax) has increased three times for the oil group led by Ad Descalzi, passing from 550 million euros to 1.4 million euros.

See also  The onshore yuan fell more than 500 points against the U.S. dollar and depreciated to the lowest since August 23, 2021 - Wall Street News

You may also like

The popularity of the linkage “Yuan Shen” is...

Fed, Mester: ‘US rates over 4% by early...

Focusing on expanding international education business, China Hi-Tech...

Wall Street challenges Fed rate slap again. Warren...

Numbers say China丨The stabilization of small and medium-sized...

Huawei mate 50 is not a 5G mobile...

Cargo ships, the transport of lithium batteries increases...

The price of the Beijing Off-Road Super and...

Istat: inflation in August rises to 8.4%, the...

Stephen Roach: America Can Avoid Recession Unless Miracle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy