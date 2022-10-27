Today Eni announced that in the period between 17 and 21 October, the group purchased no. 10,985,058 treasury shares, at the weighted average price of € 11.9412 per share, for a total value of € 131,175,309.91.

The transaction in question refers to the resolution of Eni’s Shareholders’ Meeting on May 11, 2022 and from the start of the program, Eni purchased no. 141,672,337 treasury shares (equal to 3.97% of the share capital) for a total value of 1,662,601,758 euro.

Following the purchases made up to 21 October 2022, Eni holds n. 173,403,639 treasury shares equal to 4.86% of the share capital.