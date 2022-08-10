Home Business Eni buyback: program continues, purchased 11,693,750 treasury shares between August 1-5
Good rebound from Eni which at the moment moves at 11.55 euros, up by 0.55%. The company led by CEO Descalzi announced today that in the period between 1 and 5 August Eni purchased 11,693,750 treasury shares at the weighted average price of 11.51 euros per share, for a total value of 139,594,810. , 44 euros.

In particular, the purchase of treasury shares in question was approved by Eni’s Shareholders’ Meeting on 11 May 2022 and from the start of the program Eni purchased 45,050,515 treasury shares (equal to 1.26% of the share capital) for a total value of 534,406,544 euros.

