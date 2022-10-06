Home Business Eni buyback: purchased over 12 million in treasury shares between 26 and 30 September
Business

Eni, between 26 and 30 September, purchased 12,741,793 treasury shares, at the weighted average price of € 10.7868 per share, for a total value of € 137,442,635.50 as part of the purchase authorization. of treasury shares approved by Eni’s shareholders’ meeting on 11 May.

Since the start of the program, the Six-legged Dog has purchased 104,778,646 treasury shares (equal to 2.93% of the share capital) for a total value of 1,230,825,822 euros. Following the purchases made up to 30 September 2022, considering the treasury shares already in portfolio and the cancellation of 34,106,871 treasury shares approved by Eni’s Shareholders’ Meeting in May, Eni holds 136,509,948 treasury shares equal to 3.82% of the share capital.

