Eni buyback: purchased over 2.2 million treasury shares on 12 September

Eni’s positive tune in Piazza Affari with the stock moving up by 2.2% to 11.38 euros. The company led by CEO Claudio Descalzi announced today that on 12 September Eni purchased 2,249,315 treasury shares at the weighted average price of 11.9517 euros per share, for a total value of 26,883,138.09 euros.

Since the start of the program, Eni has purchased 83,057,917 treasury shares (equal to 2.33% of the share capital) for a total value of 992,744,735 euros. Following the purchases made up to 12 September 2022, considering the treasury shares already in portfolio and the cancellation of 34,106,871 treasury shares resolved by the Eni Shareholders’ Meeting of 11 May 2022, Eni holds 114,789,219 treasury shares equal to 3 , 21% of the share capital.

