Eni, between 24 and 28 October, purchased 12,439,005 treasury shares, at the weighted average price of 12.6142 euros per share, for a total value of 156,908,552.98 euros, as part of the authorization to purchase of treasury shares approved by Eni’s shareholders’ meeting on 11 May.

Since the start of the program, the Six-legged Dog has purchased 154,111,342 treasury shares (equal to 4.32% of the share capital) for a total value of 1,819,510,311 euros. Following the purchases made up to 28 October 2022, considering the treasury shares already in portfolio and the cancellation of 34,106,871 treasury shares approved by Eni’s Shareholders’ Meeting in May, Eni holds 185,842,644 treasury shares equal to 5.20% of the share capital.