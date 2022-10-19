Eni, between 10 and 14 October, purchased 12,652,854 treasury shares, at the weighted average price of 11.6324 euros per share, for a total value of 147,183,295.97 euros, as part of the authorization to purchase of treasury shares approved by Eni’s shareholders’ meeting on 11 May.

Since the start of the program, the Six-legged Dog has purchased 130,687,279 treasury shares (equal to 3.66% of the share capital) for a total value of 1,531,426,448 euros. Following the purchases made up to 14 October 2022, considering the treasury shares already in portfolio and the cancellation of 34,106,871 treasury shares approved by Eni’s Shareholders’ Meeting in May, Eni holds 162,418,581 treasury shares equal to 4.55% of the share capital.