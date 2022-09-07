Home Business Eni buys BP’s activities in Algeria: two concessions for gas production acquired
MILANO – Eni announced the acquisition of BP’s operations in Algeria, including “In Amenas” and “In Salah”, two gas production concessions operating with Sonatrach and Equinor. The two businesses are located in the southern Sahara and their associated gas and liquid production in 2021 was approximately 11 billion m3 of gas and 12 million barrels of condensates and LPG.

This acquisition – underlines the group – “has a strong strategic value and further contributes to meeting European gas needs, as well as strengthening Eni’s presence in Algeria, an important gas producer and key country for Eni”.
Today’s transaction will allow the company to expand its portfolio of assets in the country and, together with the new contracts of Berkine South and Block 404/208, recently signed, “will allow new and synergistic development opportunities, mainly focused on increasing the gas production. “

The acquisition – he explains – “is in line with Eni’s distinctive strategy, aimed at facing the challenges of the current energy market and providing its customers with sustainable and safe energy, while at the same time accelerating the process of decarbonisation”. The transaction is subject to the approval of the competent authorities. Eni has been present in Algeria since 1981: following this operation and the development programs already underway in the Berkine basin, in 2023 Eni’s production in Algeria will rise to over 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, further confirming its primacy of the company as the leading international energy company operating in the country.

