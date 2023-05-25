Eni buys treasury shares for 9.7 million euros in May 2023

Eni recently announced that it had proceeded with the purchase of 726,423 treasury shares on May 15, 2023, as part of the authorization to purchase treasury shares. The transaction was carried out at the weighted average price of 13.3531 euro per share, for a total value of 9,699,998.96 euro.

Following the purchases made, considering the treasury shares already in the portfolio and the cancellation of 195,550,084 treasury shares resolved by the Shareholders’ Meeting on May 10, 2023 and in progress, Eni holds 32,254,614 treasury shares.