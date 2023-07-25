Eni consolidates its presence in Indonesia thanks to the acquisition of Chevron

Eni recently announced the acquisition of Chevron’s stakes in the Ganal PSC (62%), Rapak PSC (62%) and Makassar Straits PSC (72%) blocks, all located in the Kutei Basin, East Kalimantan, in the Indonesian offshore. This purchase follows Eni’s existing 20% ​​stake as a non-operator in the Ganal and Rapak blocks.

The consolidation of the equity investments is revealed as “a crucial step forward” for Eni, as it will speed up the development of the Gendalo and Gandang gas project. The latter is an integral part of the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) project in the Ganal PSC, located near the Jangkrik FPU and with gas reserves estimated at around 2TCF, as reported in a recent information note.

The acquisition of Chevron’s assets in Indonesia represents a significant enhancement for Eni, also thanks to the Bangka gas field in production, the Gehem and Ranggas discoveries and the considerable exploration potential included in the northern part of the asset. This will allow Eni to further accelerate the development of the IDD project, exploiting the consolidated presence in East Kalimantan and the synergies with the Jangkrik infrastructure managed by Eni, the Bontang LNG plant and the domestic gas market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

