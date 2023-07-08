Home » Eni, delivered loaded with LNG to the Piombino regasification terminal
Eni, delivered loaded with LNG to the Piombino regasification terminal

Eni, delivered loaded with LNG to the Piombino regasification terminal

Eni, delivered a load of LNG to the Piombino regasification terminal

Eni today delivered a shipment of 90 million cubic meters of gas to the terminal Snam regasification in Piombino (Livorno). This was announced by the company itself, explaining that the unloading operations take place following the completion of the test phase and sanction the launch of the commercial phase of the Piombino regasification terminal.

This further delivery, explains a note, confirms the value of gas as a reliable energy source, capable of ensuring a response to growing energy demands and at the same time supporting the energy transition. The cargo was produced at the liquefaction plant of Sonatrach a Betihoua, in Algeria.

“The partnership with Sonatrach and Algeria plays a central role in Eni’s strategy of diversifying supplies and expanding the gas portfolio – underlines the company -, with investments in fast-track projects that allow for an increase in the volumes available for the market Italian and European. Eni aims to grow LNG activities with contracted volumes exceeding 18 million tonnes in 2026, more than double compared to 2022. This is an important component in a remodeled global gas portfolio that will contribute to security of supply by increasingly leverage on equity production”.

