Eni: Descalzi meets the President of the Ivory Coast to take stock of activities in the country and future projects

Eni in Ivory Coast to take stock of the company’s activities in the country, future projects and areas of common interest and collaboration.

Eni’s CEO, Claudio Descalzi, explained to the President of the Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara, the ongoing development of Baleine, the discovery of hydrocarbons carried out by Eni offshore of the country, which will be the first Net Zero development ( scope 1 and Scope 2) in Africa. The positive results of the recently drilled Baleine E1X well, bring the volumes of hydrocarbons in place to over 2.5 billion barrels of oil and about 100 billion cubic meters of associated gas, increasing initial valuations by 25%.

The production test carried out on the well, in addition to confirming the production potential of at least 12,000 bbl / d, allows to optimize the further development phases of the field, through the implementation of a second phase under study, and to increase the production level up to about 150 thousand barrels of oil / day and 6 million cubic meters of gas / day in the final development of the discovery.

The start of production of the first phase of Baleine is confirmed in the first half of 2023, just 18 months after its discovery.

