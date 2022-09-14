Next winter Italy will be able to replace the gas it imported from Russia “a little more than 50%”. Eni’s number one, Claudio Descalzi, said this in an interview with Class Cnbc. In the absence of Russian gas, the approaching winter in Italy could be “the most difficult”.

“The situation is a situation in which if the winter will be on average like the past winters and therefore without peaks of excessive cold, between the stocks that are 90% full and a production flow that must come from these countries (those with which Italy has signed agreements aimed at replacing Russian gas), we will be able to do it ”.

Descalzi has renewed the wish for regasifiers:

“If we had more regasification capacity, the gas flow could still be improved. Investments are needed. The situation will improve over time. All of Europe needs gas and to diversify the sources of supply “, said the Eni chief, who also stressed that” we also have other sources which are Tap, even if it is not in Eni’s projects. , it is essential and it is important; we have the efficiency that must be put into practice immediately and what the government has proposed to the country in terms of industry and civil society. We have to be very focused ”.