Eni, the operating and financial results for 2022 are excellent: profits doubled

L’ad Of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, comment i results of the 2022: “We we are very busy not only in progress in our environmental sustainability goalsbut also in ensuring the energy security to Italy and therefore to Europe, building a geographical and energy source diversification”. And he adds: “The operational and financial results we have achieved have been excellent, as has the ability to quickly guarantee stable supplies to Italy and to Europe and progress in decarbonisation plans”.

READ ALSO: Green bonds, from Enel to Cdp up to Eni: everyone is crazy about green bonds

Eni, Russian gas will be replaced by 2025

Claudio Descalzi continues: “During the year we have concluded a number of agreements e you activity to definitively replace Russian gas by 2025, relying on our solid relationships with producing countries and on our accelerated development model, which will allow us to increase gas flows from Algeria, Egypt, Mozambique, Congo and Qatar“.

“The last one operation with the Libyan state company Noc for the development of the project ‘A&E Structures’ and recent exploration successes in the waters of Cyprus, Egypt and Norway will strengthen the geographical diversification of our integrated supply chain. This prompt reaction to the gas crisis e integration with upstream activities have been an important factor behind the results of the GGP sector, able to honor the sales commitments by diversifying the sources”, he added Descalzi.

Eni, Descalzi: “Never again a relationship like the one with Russia”

“The substantial difference between the relationship with Russia and the countries we are focusing on now is that now we are driving the car, we don’t have to knock on anyone’s door asking to sell us the gas: we produce it. We invest a lot of money to share the risk and sometimes we put up all of our money. That is why we will not be able to find ourselves in an analogous situation the one experienced with Moscow” this is how the CEO explained during the presentation of the plan what the difference is compared to the past.

Eni, Descalzi: “We are focusing on hydrogen in the South”

“One ton of hydrogen requires a lot of water. We are launching trials in Taranto and Gela, but there is still much work to be done. We don’t want to make big announcements, we want to continue our commitment and, when the time comes, we will announce the news“. Descalzi thus painted the situation around hydrogen, a possible fuel for the future but which still has many unknowns. And on the regasification terminal of Piombino was very clear: “Indispensable”.

READ ALSO: Libya, Meloni: Italy-energy hub ahead, historic Eni-Noc agreement

Subscribe to the newsletter

