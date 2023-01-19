MILANO – The offer to subscribe to Eni’s sustainable bond is closed early, which has achieved its objective of raising 2 billion (raised compared to the initial indication of 1 billion).

The news came from the oil company itself, which in the morning announced that it had fully placed the bond called “Eni bonds sustainability-linked 2023/2028” and that, therefore, the managers of the placement, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit Bank, in agreement with Eni itself, “they have made use of the right to order the early closure of the Offer on 20 January”.

Eni specifies that the total nominal amount of the public offer for the subscription and admission to listing on the Electronic Bond Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana of the loan bonds has been entirely placed with the general public. The early closure of the offer was therefore arranged for tomorrow, 20 January, at 17:00 for both on-site acceptances and for out-of-office acceptances through financial advisors qualified for door-to-door offers and also for acceptances through techniques of remote communication.

On 18 January Eni had triggered the option to double the nominal value of the bonds to 2 billion, given that in a short time the applications had exceeded the first threshold of 1 billion.

The bonds have a term of 5 years and for interested investors it was necessary to subscribe at least 2 thousand euros (the so-called minimum lot composed of 2 bonds), with possible increases of at least 1 bond, i.e. an additional thousand euros from time to time. The issue price is 100% of the nominal value, i.e. one thousand euros each. The five years are calculated from the effective date of February 10, 2023 and the principal will be repaid in full upon maturity of the loan (February 10, 2028). A coupon is envisaged, paid annually and in arrears, at a fixed rate on the basis of the gross annual nominal interest rate which will be determined and communicated within 5 working days from the end of the Offer period. This rate cannot be lower than the minimum rate, set at 4.30%.

The Bonds will be linked to the achievement of the following Eni sustainability targets:

Net Carbon Footprint Upstream (Scope 1 e 2) pari o inferiore a 5,2 MtCO 2

eq as at 31 December 2025 (-65% compared to the 2018 baseline); And installed capacity for the production of electricity from renewable sources equal to or greater than 5 GW as at 31 December 2025.

Given Eni’s achievement of the above targets, the gross annual nominal interest rate will remain unchanged until the Bonds mature. In the event of failure to achieve even just one of the two targets, the interest rate relating to the coupon payable on the expiry date (February 10, 2028) will be increased by 0.50%.