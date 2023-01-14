2023 will be a great opportunity for the Meloni government to leave his mark on the Italian economy given the multitude of high-profile jobs to be filled, including the governor of Bank of Italy currently led by Ignatius Visco.

The mandate of the head of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, will expire in October 2023. Prior to this charge, the leadership of beyond will be decided 60 state enterprisesincluding the big names in the energy and utilities sector: Eni ed Enel. Also the location of Director General of the Treasurycurrently occupied by Alessandro Riveraexpected to be confirmed this month, a position previously held by Mario Draghi.

Prime Minister Meloni and the Minister of Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti they will have to decide whether to stay with the Director in charge, Alessandro Rivera, or replace him with another profile.

Appointing new heads for the state’s strategic companies will no doubt have an impact on the country’s policies in the medium to long term. The two blue chip of Piazza Affari, Enel and Eni together account for 1/5 of the entire weight of the Ftse Mib.

Returning to the speech Bank of Italythe appointments are equally important and of great international weightespecially after the executive’s criticisms of the Bce for raising rates too quickly and launching the QT, i.e. the reduction of purchases of government bonds in the Eurozone.

Descalzi could be reconfirmed at the helm of Eni

Eni, the largest state-owned oil producer, is currently led by Claudio Descalzi since 2014 and in his third term. According to press leaks, Descalzi is considered relatively close to the government and will probably remain in office for a fourth term.

In the photo Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni

Eni is one of the largest oil producers in Europe, active in 69 countries and is the major oil company operating on the continent African.

Claudio Descalzi has extensive experience in managing geopolitically sensitive parts of the world. Furthermore, he has worked closely with multiple governments overseeing the interests of society and consequently the country.

It is worth noting that in addition to being a source of income for the state, the oil company is an important player in state energy policies, which have become priorities after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Enel, government towards the replacement of Starace

Enelthe gas and electricity distribution group, currently led by Francesco Starace, is one of the great protagonists in the policies related to the green transition of the State. It is worth mentioning that the pursuit of ecological transition policies are essential to receive funds from the Recovery Fund.

In the photo Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel

The current CEO, Francesco Starace, also in his third term, is less likely to be retained, according to Bloomberg sources. Spokesmen for Enel and the Italian finance ministry declined to comment. No decision related to the appointment has been made by the government.

The utility present in 30 countries intends to sell assets worth 21 billion euros, exiting Argentina, Peru and Romania to reduce its debt. Starace is confident those deals will be concluded “quite quickly” during 2023.

Leonardo, Meloni government towards the replacement of Profumo

Another heavyweight is the defense company Leonardoled by the former banker Alessandro Profumo, who is about to finish his second term. According to Bloomberg’s anonymous sources, CEO Alessandro Profumo is likely to be replaced with someone closer to the Meloni government.

In the photo Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo

The company of significant national interest is active in the defense and security sector and is part of the aerospace industry.