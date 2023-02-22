First injection of biomethane into the network for Eni AcegasApsAmga

(Teleborsa) – Enithrough Enibioch4insociety of Eni Sustainable Mobilityannounces the occurrence first entry Of biomethane produced from zootechnical effluents, agricultural matrices and residual biomasses of the territory in the distribution network of AcegasApsAmga (Hera Group). The planting of Enibioch4in “Quadruvium” a Codroipo (Udine), one of the 22 assets acquired by Eni in March 2021, has been producing biogas to generate electricity since 2009.

In 2022 Enibioch4in started the worksite for the reconversion of the process aimed at the production of biomethane, which has already begun and which will gradually lead up to 499 sm3/hour of biomethane. Biomethane, more sustainable in terms of impacts emissiveonce fully operational, if equated to consumption in the transport sector, it will be indicatively equivalent to the annual consumption of about 5,000 cars and the consequent reduction of CO2 emissions, over the entire production cycle, up to about 67% compared to the quantitative equivalent of fossil methane. This is the first biomethane plant connected to a gas distribution network in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Comments

“Biomethane is a strategic element for the energy transition – he declares Stefano Ballista, CEO of Eni Sustainable Mobility – and the start of production and injection into the grid gives a new and important concrete element to Eni’s path for the complete reduction of emissions from industrial processes and products by 2050. The conversion to biomethane of The Codroipo plant is also a virtuous example of a circular economy which, in addition to the use of agricultural raw materials and waste, favors the use of an existing infrastructure. Today we are able to make available to our customers biomethane generated by the anaerobic digestion of easily available and zero kilometer organic substances. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, the authorization process is underway for the conversion of another three Enibioch4 plants between the provinces of Udine and Gorizia, which, together with the one in Codroipo, will produce over 10 million cubic meters of biomethane/year when fully operational”.

“This is the first biomethane connection connected to a distribution network in Friuli Venezia Giulia. It is the confirmation of our constant commitment to the development of a smart and flexible grid, capable of managing flows from renewable energy sources, and of our active and dynamic contribution to decarbonisation – he explains John Small, Director of AcegasApsAmga Networks -. Using non-fossil methane means contributing to meeting the environmental sustainability objectives of the UN Agenda 2030 and promoting a concrete model of circular economy through the integration of the local agricultural and livestock sector with the energy supply chain”.