Home Business Eni: gas discovery announced off the coast of Cyprus
Business

Eni: gas discovery announced off the coast of Cyprus

by admin

Eni has announced an important gas discovery with the Cronos-1 well, in block 6, about 160 kilometers off the coast of Cyprus, in a water depth of 2,287 meters. The block is operated by Eni Cyprus with a 50% stake. TotalEnergies is partner with the remaining 50%. Preliminary estimates indicate approximately 2.5 TCF (trillion cubic feet) of gas in place, with significant additional potential that will be assessed with an additional exploration well. “The well encountered a major gas column in a carbonate reservoir rock sequence with fair to excellent properties. The intense data acquisition campaign highlighted an overall net pay of over 260 meters with intervals characterized by excellent permeability. Engineering studies are already underway for an accelerated development of the discovery “, reads a note in which it is specified that the Cronos-1 well is the fourth exploration well drilled by Eni Cyprus and the second in Block 6, after the discovery in Calypso-1 gas in 2018.

The discovery of Cronos-1 creates the conditions to lead to the development of further potential volumes of gas in the region and represents one of the actions achieved by Eni to support the supply of additional gas to Europe. Eni has been present in Cyprus since 2013. The company operates blocks 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9, and holds stakes in blocks 7 and 11 operated by TotalEnergies.

See also  Messina: 'speculation on BTPs, Italian fundamentals solid as rock must be stemmed'. Ceo Intesa Sanpaolo indicates the right spread level

You may also like

New Oriental sends job invitations to old employees....

Forex: euro and dollar test parity again

Join the DEPA working group to establish China’s...

Eni with Total: maxi gas discovery in Cyprus,...

Under the interest rate cut, foreign capital inflows...

Open Fiber with Virgin Fibra: partnership for ultra-fast...

[CICC Fixed Income Credit]The scale is stable but...

Buyback Generali: 1,166,122 treasury shares purchased between 16-19...

The central bank issued central bills five times...

Bundesbank Bulletin: German inflation towards new highs in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy