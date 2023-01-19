Off to a bang for five-year bonds Eni (+0.92%) which, after more than a decade of absence, just over two days ago launched a bond entirely dedicated to Italian savers and for the first time linked to its own sustainability goals.

In detail, on the first day of issue, the applications for i Bond Sustainability-linked 2023/2028 di Eni, have largely exceeded the billion initially offered and so the group led by Descalzi, as announced, announced today that it has been raised the offer of the bond to 2 billion euro.

Objective therefore achieved for Eni which through these bonds linked to sustainability objectives, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange’s Electronic Bond Market (MOT), aims to finance any future needs of Eni, maintain a balanced financial structurebesides that diversification further the funding sources of the group.

A success well above expectations also due to the minimum rate (4.3% gross per annum) considered by many analysts to be quite generous, “even compared to similar issues and with a shorter duration than one year”

The issue of this sustainable bond by Eni coincides with the highest peak of Eni’s financial performance, which, as we can see in the graph below, is at its highest level for several years in terms of revenues and net income, with debt in contraction.

What happens now?

In all likelihood, given the high demand from investors, there will be one early closure of the placementeven if from this point of view, in the information prospectus of the issue it is indicated that in any case the offer period of the bond must be equal to at least five working daysso at least until this Friday.

The only certain thing by now is that in the case, like the current one, of a higher number of adhesions to the offer than the total amount, the I’m leavingbut how does it happen?

In this scenario they can configure themselves two distinct situations: