Eni, green light for the assembly. Descalzi confirmed as CEO, Zafarana president

MILANO – Green light for shareholders Eni to the 2022 budget and to the new board of directors, with the confirmation of Claudio Descalzi leading as CEO e Joseph Zafarana as president.

“The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting convened today – a note explains – approved the allocation of the 2022 profit for the year of 5.403 billion to the available reserve and the 2023 annual dividend of 0.94 euros per share. Furthermore, they were renewed the corporate bodies The determination of the number of directors at 9 was approved and the members of the Board of directors and the chairman of the Board of directors were appointed for the duration of three financial years, expiring on the date of the Shareholders’ Meeting which will be called for the approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2025”

The new board of directors consists of Joseph Zafaranapresident, Claudio Descalzi, Elisa Baroncini, Massimo Belcredi, Roberto Ciciani, Carolyn Adele Dittmeier, Federica Saganti, Cristina Sgubin, Raphael Louis L. Vermeir as advisers.

The supervisory board it sees has also been named Rosalba Casiraghi as president and Enrico Maria Bignami Marcella Caradonna, Julius Palace, Andrea Parolinoi, Julia DeMartinoas standing auditors Joanna Villa as alternate mayor. The 2023-2025 long-term incentive plan, the 2023-2026 remuneration policy and the favorable vote on the fees paid and the authorization to the Board of directors to purchase and dispose of shares were approved – recalls the note own.

