Eni, in the first quarter adjusted pre-tax profit of 5 billion euro

Eni, adjusted pre-tax profit of 5 billion euros in the quarter

In the first quarter of 2023 Eni’s adjusted pre-tax profit was 5 billion euros which “shows a marginal reduction compared to the first quarter of 2022 (-5%)despite the significant contraction in the prices of energy raw materials (oil -20%; natural gas -42%)”. This was stated by the company in a note.

Adjusted operating profit in the first three months amounted to 4.6 billion euros. The group’s performance in the first quarter was supported by the strength of the E&P business (exploration and production, ed) and the significant performance of GGP (Global Gas & LNG Portfolio, ed), as well as the stability of the results of Sustainable Mobility & Refining. Significant increase of 30% in adjusted EBIT and 14% in adjusted pre-tax profit compared to the fourth quarter 2022, despite the weakening of the E&P scenario. The E&P sector achieved an adjusted EBIT of 2.8 billion euros, mainly influenced by lower realizable prices and the deconsolidation of Angolan activities. On a pro forma basis, including the contribution of Azule, the adjusted EBIT of the E&P sector is restated at EUR 2.93 bn, down by 33% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Eni, Descalzi: “Excellent results with a weaker scenario”

“Eni has achieved excellent operating and financial results despite the weakening of the scenario, thanks to the solidity of the E&P sector which shows the recovery of hydrocarbon production, and to the absolutely significant result of the Gas/LNG sector. Also considering the contribution of biorefineries and commercial network and the continued growth of the Plenitude & Power business, the group achieved 4.6 billion euros of adjusted operating income and 2.9 billion euros of net profit”. This was stated by Eni’s CEO, Claudio Descalzi, commenting on the first quarter results.

“During the quarter”, continued Descalzi, “We have made substantial progress in executing our strategy and business plan. Sustainable Mobility, the most recent example of Eni’s satellite model, has become operational by integrating the growing biorefining business and the extensive product sales network; growth in biofuels will be boosted thanks to the agreement relating to the St. Bernard biorefinery in Louisiana, which is scheduled to start soon. Plenitude has increased its renewable capacity to 2.3 GW and is proceeding as planned to reach its annual target of over 3 GW, while Versalis has just finalized a strategic agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Novamont, a leader in the green chemistry”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

