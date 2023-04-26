Eni Lands on the Stock Exchange. Forecasts and Latest News

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information onIPO Eni? In reality, to be precise, the company that is about to be listed on the Stock Exchange with theIPO is Plenitude.

In fact, this is the name of the company that brings together retail, renewables and electric mobility that is about to be listed on the stock exchange. Initially scheduled for the second half of 2022, the current price appears to be in stand-by.

Plenitude boasts an investment plan equal to 7.3 billion in 2025 and a business model that represents a unicum.

If you want to find out the forecasts, the quotation and follow the latest news, read on.

This article talks about:

Who is Plenitude?

But before we continue, let’s clarify! Perhaps not everyone has fully understood what is happening, so I say it clearly: Eni gas and electricity becomes Plenitude. A name change takes place, trying to summarize the philosophy of the Company and its ability to regenerate.

The news: timing and details on the listing

Basically, the official press release issued by Eni dates back to 7 October 2021, when the green light was announced for the operations necessary for theInitial Public Offering.

The new company will be financially independent from Eni. As illustrated in the official note, Eni claims that the IPO is the best solution to underline the value of the renewables business.

The goal is to establish itself as a decarbonised and sustainability-focused energy company.

Update 2022

The annual investment program would envisage approximately 1.8 billion euros, which would have to be financed with the cash generated by its business and its own debt.

The company estimates it aims to reach more than 15 million customers by 2030. Eni R&R’s EBITDA forecast is for an increase from an estimated 0.6 billion euros in 2021 to 1.3 billion euros in 2025.

However Eni has decided to to freeze the listing of Plenitude: the operation which should have taken place in July 2022, was blocked due to market shocks.

In any case, Eni and Plenitude will continue to monitor the market and fine-tune their strategy for offering customers decarbonised energy, through the development of investments in renewables and electric mobility.

In recent times, the ENI stock has been pushed with the bullish trendline starting from the lows of July 2022, and the Plenitude listing has been postponed to 2023.

In fact, the weakness that is characterizing the equity markets could still impact the IPO of Plenitude, which would be postponed to next year to prevent the gas market crisis from alienating institutional investors. The goal at this point would be to find a window into next year when some negative elements may have left the financial markets. Update 2023 Currently, ad April 2023, the company has not yet been listed. However, there is news worthy of note that it seems to me correct to report. In fact, Eni is considering selling a minority stake in Plenitude to the Norwegian fund HitecVision. This is a Norwegian private equity company which is in fact discussing this sale with Eni, which could concern a stake of between 5% and 10% of Plenitude. See also Rising prices, 76% of Italians worried and "ill" informed Eni could use the proceeds of this sale to reinvest them in the company, which is valued at around 8.4 billion euros: the collection could then reach up to a maximum of 840 million euros. Even if the project of the Plenitude quotation, as you will have understood, it was paused for a moment, this sale should not affect the situation, and consequently should not prevent the reopening of the listing project.

​​What are the benefits of an IPO?

As you may already know, if the IPO is successful, then the company can gain several benefits:

Visibility: entering the Stock Exchange allows you to be more exposed and therefore known by investors;

Huge capital obtained from investors will want to believe in the company… yes, with the aim of earning, but also with that of making the company itself grow;

Higher profits, driven by higher sales and profits, which will also lead to an overall improvement for the company.

Plenitude IPO: Where can Plenitude shares be bought?

Plenitude it will presumably be listed on the Stock Exchange in the second half of 2022.

According to what was stated by Descalzi, the managing director of Eni, at the moment it is possible to place a stake between 20 and 30% of Plenitude on the Stock Exchange.

Companies that are listed on the stock exchange offer investors the opportunity to choose whether to opt for an investment in them.

The Eni shares will be available on regulated platforms. The shares of other companies are also found on these platforms.

If you decide to invest in these companies then you can choose either to rely on the bank and take advantage of your online account which offers you the possibility of buying securities, or to opt for the platforms I mentioned earlier.

Is it worth investing in Plenitude/Eni?

The predictions about Plenitude shares they look promising. Behind it we find a giant in the energy sector.

The prospects seem positive, moreover it seems that the direction taken marries the cause of sustainability, which is dear to many investors. If you think it could be interesting for you too, then know that this guide will be updated soon, so don’t lose sight of us!

I also leave you some guides to start investing with awareness:

I wish you good continuation on Affari Miei.