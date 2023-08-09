Eni made buybacks of over €46 million

The oil giant, Eni, announced that it had purchased, in the period between 31 July and 4 August 2023, as part of the authorization to purchase treasury shares, a total of 3,351,075 treasury shares, at the average price of 13.74 euro per share, for a counter value of 46,046,722.31 euro. Since the beginning of the program, Eni has purchased 51,749,822 treasury shares (equal to 1.53% of the share capital) […]

