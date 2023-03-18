Eni’s new discovery in the Late Miocene sequences of the Yatzil exploration prospect, located in the medium-deep waters of Block 7 in the Sureste Basin, offshore Mexico. According to preliminary estimates, the find may hold about 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (MBoe) in place.

As stated in the note, Yatzil-1 EXP is the second well drilled in Block 7 and the eighth successful for Eni in the Sureste Basin offshore Mexico; it is about 65km from the coast and 25-30km from other discoveries. The well was drilled by the Valaris DPS5 Semisub rig in approximately 300 meters of water depth, reaching a total depth of 2,441 meters. Yatzil-1 EXP encountered over 40 net meters of good quality oil sands in Late Miocene sequences with excellent petrophysical properties confirmed by extensive data acquisition.

The discovery follows those of Saasken and Sayulita in Block 10 and confirms the value of Eni’s Mexican asset portfolio, contributing to the potential synergistic development of several prospects located nearby. The Joint Venture of Block 7 is made up of Eni, which is operator with a 45% stake, Capricorn 30% and Citla Energy 25%.