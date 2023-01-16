Home Business Eni: new gas discovery in the eastern Mediterranean off the coast of Egypt
Eni: new gas discovery in the eastern Mediterranean off the coast of Egypt

New important gas discovery by Eni in the Nargis-1 exploration well, in the “Nargis Offshore Area” concession, in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Egypt.

The Nargis-1 well, drilled in 309m of water by the drillship Stena Forth, encountered approximately 61m of gas-containing Miocene and Oligocene sandstones, the statement said. The discovery can be developed by exploiting the proximity to existing Eni infrastructures.

Nargis-1 confirms the effectiveness of Eni’s strategy with a focus on the Egyptian offshore, which the company will further develop thanks to the recent award of the exploration blocks North Rafah, North El Fayrouz, North East El Arish, Tiba and Bellatrix-Seti East.

The “Nargis Offshore Area” concession covers approximately 445,000 acres (1,800 square kilometers). Chevron Holdings C Pte. Ltd. is the operator with a 45% stake, while IEOC Production BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eni, has a 45% stake and Tharwa Petroleum Company SAE has a 10% stake. Eni has been present in Egypt since 1954, where it operates through its subsidiary IEOC. The company is currently the country’s leading producer with a hydrocarbon production of approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In line with the net-zero strategy by 2050, Eni is engaged in a number of initiatives aimed at decarbonising the Egyptian energy sector, including the development of CCS plants, renewable energy plants, agrifeedstock for biorefinery and others.

