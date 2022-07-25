Home Business ENI: new onshore discovery in Algeria
ENI: new onshore discovery in Algeria

ENI: new onshore discovery in Algeria

Eni and SONATRACH have announced a further discovery in the Sif Fatima II concession, located in the North Berkine basin in the Algerian desert. The Rhourde Oulad Djemaa Ouest-1 exploration well (RODW-1), in the Sif Fatima II research perimeter, is the third well of the exploratory drilling campaign. It led to the discovery of oil and associated gas in the Triassic sandstones of the Tagi field. During the production test, the well produced 1,300 barrels / day of oil and about 2 mmscfd of associated gas.

The RODW-1 discovery follows the significant discovery of HDLE-1 in the Zemlet el Arbi concession, announced in March 2022, and the success of the HDLS-1 evaluation well in the adjacent Sif Fatima II.

The development of these discoveries will take place in fast-track mode, thanks to their proximity to existing BRN / ROD facilities.

The concessions of Zemlet el Arbi and Sif Fatima II are operated by a joint venture between Eni (49%) and SONATRACH (51%).

